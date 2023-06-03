SmackDown star has an important message after Zelina Vega qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match

A SmackDown star has an important message after Zelina Vega won her qualifying bout for Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

On SmackDown, Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans to become the first woman to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match for this year's premium live event. Following the victory, she celebrated with her Latino World Order stablemates, including Santos Escobar, who also has a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following SmackDown, Santos Escobar took to Twitter to send an important message to the WWE Universe. He implied that he and Vega would win their respective Money in the Bank matches.

"Mr. And Mrs."

Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England. There will also be two Money in the Bank ladder matches this year - one for the men and the other for the women. Every week leading up to the event, a series of qualifying matches will determine the participants.

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight have already qualified for the men's ladder match, while Zelina Vega is the only woman to qualify for her match so far. It will be interesting to see who will climb the ladder and grab the briefcase.

Who do you think will win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

