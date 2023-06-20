SmackDown star might return to NXT if new WWE gimmick fails, Teddy Long predicts (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently gave his thoughts on what might happen if Lacey Evans' latest character transformation does not succeed.

Evans has undergone several gimmick changes in recent years. On June 2, the former Marine drew comparisons to Sgt. Slaughter by wearing a military outfit on her return to SmackDown. She also started using Slaughter's Cobra Clutch submission move this year, prompting the WWE legend's daughter to react furiously on Twitter.

Long spoke to Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. The former authority figure believes Evans might return to NXT if her new on-screen persona fails:

"They're just trying to work with her," Long said. "She's a good-looking girl, you know what I mean? God bless her, she tries hard to do whatever she's told to do, so maybe they're just trying to find something for her. But, like I said, if this doesn't work, maybe back to NXT for her." [From 6:10 – 6:29]

Watch the video above to hear Long explain why Evans should not have gotten into a war of words with Sgt. Slaughter's daughter.

Teddy Long thinks WWE has plans for Lacey Evans

Although Lacey Evans' return ended in defeat against Zelina Vega, Teddy Long believes WWE's decision-makers might have a plan for the 33-year-old.

The former referee added that some within WWE might purposely book Evans to lose matches to test her professionalism:

"You can't say that they don't have any plans for her," Long stated. "They just put that gimmick on her, so they may try that out and see if it works. I've seen them squash people a million times and they bring them right back to life. This may be part of her test. There's a lot into this. She may be being tested right now." [From 5:27 – 5:56]

The highlight of Evans' main roster run so far arguably came at Extreme Rules 2019. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin and Evans in an intergender tag team match in the main event.

Moments after the bout, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins to win the Universal Championship.

What do you want to see next from Lacey Evans? Let us know in the comments section below.

