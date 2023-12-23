SmackDown star might have secretly turned face and could bring back his old name after 650+ days, legend agrees (Exclusive)

WWE offered another action-packed episode of SmackDown that featured many big moments.

One of those moments was Butch seemingly turning face, and during the latest Smack Talk, Bill Apter discussed the superstar's future.

Butch faced Dragon Lee in a losing effort for the NXT North American Championship, and following the match, the two competitors shook hands as a sign of respect.

Bill Apter noted that the handshake could have been an indirect confirmation that Butch might be a babyface moving forward on SmackDown.

"The handshake brings you to that possibility. The handshake brings you that, maybe, he's going to be a fan favorite," stated Apter on Smack Talk. [From 26:34 to 26:46]

Check out the entire video below:

With Butch seemingly altering his character, the possibility of him reverting back to the "Pete Dunne" name was also brought up on Smack Talk.

While Apter, SP3, and Rick Ucchino agreed that the Dunne moniker could be back for the first time since 2022, Bill didn't find anything wrong with "Butch."

Doudrop reverting back to her Piper Niven name was also briefly mentioned, and Bill Apter explained that the scenario is completely different in Butch's case on SmackDown.

Apter felt that Doudrop wasn't an acceptable name and needed to be changed. While he wasn't against The Brawling Brutes member adopting the Pete Dunner name again, Bill Apter personally had no issues with him sticking with Butch.

"Truthfully, it's a different story with Piper Niven. They changed. I think Doudrop was not an acceptable name in the internet community for her, in a lot of ways. I think people might have thought they were making fun of her weight, type of name, but with Butch, to me, leave it! There's nothing wrong with the name." [From 27:12 to 27:37]

Would you like to see the fan-favorite Pete Dunne return to SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SmackTalk, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.