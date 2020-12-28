SmackDown star to be next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

One of the top stars on WWE SmackDown is set to be the next guest on the Broken Skull Sessions and become the first female guest on the show. The first Women's Grand Slam champion Bayley will be a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's show. She is the second current wrestler to feature on Austin's show after Drew McIntyre, who appeared on the show last time around.

Bayley has had a tremendous last 12 months in WWE, which began with her heel turn last year and then a record reign of the SmackDown Women's title. She also won the Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time with Sasha Banks.

As per WWE Network News, Bayley will feature next time around on Austin's show, which is reportedly set to air on January 10, 2021. Here's what the report stated:

"Ding dong, hello? Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is back in just two weeks with a brand new episode. The first one of 2021 will feature the Texas Rattlesnake sitting down with one of the most successful stars in modern wrestling and women’s wrestling history, Bayley. Bayley, a grand slam champion who has been in numerous “history making matches” along with record title reigns, will be the first female guest on the series, and only the second modern era star featured. Previous guests include Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg, Ric Flair, Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, and more. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley will premiere on Sunday, January 10th."

Bayley will be the first female guest on the Broken Skull Sessions, which has had legends like The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Kurt Angle, to name a few.

Bayley on SmackDown in 2020

Bayley has had a fantastic last 18 months or so. She created quite a few records, holding the SmackDown Women's title for a whopping 379 days - the most by any Superstar, while also becoming the first-ever women's Grand Slam and Triple Crown champion.

She also won the Women's Tag Team titles with Sasha Banks earlier this year. The SmackDown star has been one of the main players on the Blue brand, and even though she's no longer in a feud for the SmackDown Women's title, she is still a key player on the brand.