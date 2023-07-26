SmackDown star plans to win Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE tag titles

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship since defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview, Angelo Dawkins revealed that he and Montez Ford hope to capture the Canadian duo's titles.

Dawkins and Ford, known as The Street Profits, are former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions. They have yet to capture the gold since the RAW and SmackDown tag titles were unified in May 2022.

On The 513 Podcast, Dawkins said The Street Profits have their sights set on winning the tag titles once again:

"Obviously go get the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. That's been our goal, and we feel like this is the year that we obtain that goal. This is the year that it comes to fruition, and then after that obviously we kinda gotta see where it takes us after we achieve that goal." [11:56 – 12:20]

The Street Profits recently appeared to form an alliance with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. Dawkins remained tight-lipped about the possible new stable when asked to explain why he and Ford entered a limousine with Lashley.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's WWE tag title defenses

On April 28, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos on SmackDown. The story led to another successful title defense against two other Bloodline members, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, at Night of Champions on May 27.

In June, Owens and Zayn's title reign continued after wins over Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on RAW and Pretty Deadly on SmackDown.

The WrestleMania 39 main-eventers also defended their titles against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio on the July 17 episode of RAW.

