SmackDown star posts cryptic tease regarding several projects outside of WWE

WWE Superstars are getting more opportunities outside the company than ever before.

Several members of the RAW and SmackDown rosters have been seen in various marketing campaigns and commercials as of late. As the company continues to crossover into popular mainstream media, it appears that Zelina Vega might be the next woman branching out for some new opportunities outside the squared circle.

The SmackDown Superstar took to social media to reveal that she has three big announcements coming that deal with outside ventures from WWE that will benefit Thea Trinidad as opposed to Zelina Vega. Tweeting out:

"These next few months are going to be amazing for me.. for Thea Trinidad. I'm accomplishing some insane things that I never knew were possible. I can't wait to announce them! One is being announced at the end of this month, one in the middle of Feb and the other in early March," Zelina Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega should make her first announcement on the morning of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

While Zelina Vega wasn't specific in her tweet this afternoon as to what day her first big announcement will take place, a scroll back through her timeline gives us that answer.

On January 20, Vega posted a tweet where she revealed she had a big announcement to make on the morning of the WWE Royal Rumble and teased that no one would be expecting it. Tweeting out:

"BROKE THE NEWS TONIGHT THAT I AM OFFICIALLY IN THE ROYAL RUMBLE! *Two siren emojis* THE MORNING OF THE RUMBLE, THERE WILL BE ANOTHER MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT AND I PROMISE YOU WON'T BE EXPECTING THIS ONE *Two siren emojis* Lastly, y'all are sooo not ready for my cosplay at the #RoyalRumble *smirking emoji* *game controller emoji* *alien monster emoji* any guesses?" Zelina Vega wrote.

What do you make of Zelina Vega's comments? Are you excited about what her first announcement will be this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

