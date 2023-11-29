SmackDown star quotes popular character amid recent tensions in the top WWE faction

A WWE SmackDown star recently shared a quote from one of their favorite characters for encouragement and inspiration amid uncertainty surrounding the future of their faction.

It's no secret that the future of the LWO is up in the air after Santos Escobar recently turned on Rey Mysterio and injured the legend's knee. The WWE Hall of Famer recently underwent a successful knee surgery and will be out of action. Carlito is currently feuding with Escobar, while the former Legado del Fantasma leader has seemingly turned on Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and an argument with Zelina Vega led to her smacking him.

Vega often shares her love of anime and manga with WWE fans, and she regularly wears ring gear inspired by her favorite characters. The 32-year-old grappler took to Instagram to share a quote from "Demon Slayer" character Kyojuro Rengoku while sharing photos of her Rengoku-inspired look from the April 28 SmackDown.

"'If you are feeling disheartened, that you are somehow not enough, set your heart ablaze. Dry your eyes and look ahead. You may feel like digging your heels in, but the flow of time waits for no one.' - Rengoku Kyojuro," wrote Vega to quote the popular anime/manga character.

On the April 28 episode of SmackDown, Vega defeated Sonya Deville. After the match, she was attacked by Rhea Ripley to build to their bout at Backlash on May 6, where The Judgment Day's Mami retained the World Women's Championship.

Zelina Vega opens up on her WWE journey

The former TNA Knockout recently spoke with Screen Rant and discussed her journey from being a manager to a WWE Superstar, noting that she has always been a natural heel and being a babyface has not been so easy.

Zelina Vega also revealed the one match that would be the "cherry on top" of her journey - the Women's Royal Rumble.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," she said.

The 32-year-old former Women's Tag Team Champion last wrestled on the October 13 SmackDown episode. She was defeated by Bayley that night.

