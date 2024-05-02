SmackDown star's 46-match winning streak comes to an at WWE Live event

WWE house shows are often full of twists and turns, with stars presenting a different side of themselves without the pressure of performing on live TV. Last night's live event in Bologna, Italy, was no different as top names from RAW and SmackDown left their mark on European fans. The show also saw LA Knight's winning streak come to an end.

Knight has had a rapid ascent in the past year and a half. The 41-year-old is a mainstay on WWE programming and even challenged Roman Reigns when the latter was champion. The Megastar has also been facing Solo Sikoa on the live event circuit over the last few months and has come out on top on every occasion.

However, things panned out differently at Wednesday's house show in Bologna, Italy, where LA Knight teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The Bloodline duo emerged victorious, ending Knight's 46-match winning streak on the live event circuit.

The Megastar last lost an untelevised match back in September 2023 and picked up 46 victories after that, with many of them coming against The Enforcer.

The Bloodline's victory celebration was short-lived as Randy Orton laid out Tama Tonga with an RKO while Knight delivered a BFT to Solo Sikoa.

You can check out the complete WWE Live event results via this link.

Former WWE star believes LA Knight could interfere in a major match at Backlash

LA Knight and AJ Styles were recently embroiled in a heated feud that saw The Phenomenal One travel all the way to Australia to cost The Megastar a chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English believes that Knight could return the favor at Backlash France, where Styles is slated to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

"I wouldn't wanna like to spoil Cody's first big defense and mar it in controversy, but how far did AJ Styles travel to scr*w LA Knight? Does LA Knight return the favor and cross the ocean? Because, right now, he doesn't have a match on Backlash, technically, right? So, I don't know if he's gonna be featured on SmackDown or whatever, but yeah, maybe he travels."

LA Knight and AJ Styles faced off at WrestleMania 40, where the former came out on top. However, The Phenomenal One got his revenge as he defeated Knight on SmackDown a couple of weeks back to become the number one contender for Cody Rhodes' title.

