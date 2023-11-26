SmackDown star's wife says "F U" to Tony Khan after CM Punk's return; has legitimate heat with AEW President

CM Punk's return to WWE is going to have a lot of heads turning to AEW President Tony Khan, who fired him a few months earlier following a backstage incident at All In in London. A SmackDown Superstar's wife who has legitimate heat with Tony Khan said "F U" to him on social media following Punk's return.

The superstar in question is Cedric Alexander, and his wife is Big Swole, a former AEW star. Swole's AEW run came to an end in late 2021, and she publicly revealed her falling out with Tony Khan. She has been vocal in the past about the lack of diversity in AEW and the overall unorganized structure.

She criticized the lack of writers as well and emphasized the importance of diversity in wrestling. Tony Khan would hit back, listing out the diverse names that picked up wins in AEW recently and revealing that he let Big Swole's contract expire because her wrestling was not good enough. Swole responded to this by stating that in her final conversation with Tony Khan, he reassured her that her in-ring ability was not the reason for them parting ways.

Now that you know why Cedric Alexander's wife is on bad terms with Tony Khan, you can probably understand why she sent the "F U" message to him on Twitter following CM Punk's return. You can check out Big Swole's tweet here.

What is Triple H's vision for CM Punk's future in WWE?

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H broke Twitter when he posted his famous finger-point photo alongside a man who was once a backstage adversary, CM Punk.

At the post-show Press Conference, Triple H said that Punk's return would be a "thrill ride" and that everyone was thrilled to have him back home where he belonged.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Triple H said.

