SmackDown star shares two-word reaction to Tony Khan taking a shot at former WWE Champion

AEW President Tony Khan took to X today and poked fun at WWE for utilizing Jinder Mahal on television, and a SmackDown star has responded with a two-word message.

Last week on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal returned to a collective groan from wrestling fans. However, The Modern Day Maharaja held his own during his promo with The Rock and made another appearance on last night's edition of the red brand.

Jinder Mahal confronted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and the two stars exchanged words in a fiery promo. It was later announced that Seth Rollins will be defending his title against the veteran on WWE RAW next week.

Earlier today, Tony Khan mocked WWE for featuring Jinder Mahal in a prominent position on television despite not having won a match since January 10, 2023. SmackDown commentator Corey Graves reacted to the rant with a two-word message, as seen below.

"Jinder rules," he wrote.

Tony Khan bids farewell to former WWE star after AEW Worlds End

It has been a tumultuous year for All Elite Wrestling, and another star decided to exit the company following the Worlds End event on December 30.

Andrade El Idolo had a bizarre stint in All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT Champion reportedly got into a fight with Sammy Guevara and would disappear from AEW television for months without an explanation.

Speaking at the press conference following the Worlds End pay-per-view, Tony Khan seemingly confirmed that Andrade El Idolo was departing the company and added that he had a lot of respect for the star.

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," said Tony Khan.

All Elite Wrestling started with a ton of success in 2019, but the honeymoon period has passed. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan and AEW can rebound from a tough year in 2024.

