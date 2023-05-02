SmackDown star wants former WWE Champion to be hit with Brock Lesnar's F5

Brock Lesnar's F5 finisher is arguably one of the most devastating moves in WWE history. Aussie star Grayson Waller recently stated that he'd like to see Shawn Michaels hit with The Beast's finishing move.

Waller has been at odds with The Heartbreak Kid in recent months, with the 33-year-old star feeling that the WWE Icon has been purposefully mistreating him in the company's third brand, NXT.

After being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown last night, Grayson Waller recently seemingly sent a goodbye message to Michaels on social media asking for somebody to "please F5 HBK".

Debuting for the company just over two years ago, Grayson Waller has impressed many with his in-ring skills and brash personality, making his move up to the main roster more than justified.

WWE Hall of Famer wanted a match with Brock Lesnar

Throughout his career, The Conqueror has faced many top WWE Superstars, including John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. One name that he has never battled, however, is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking to WESH 2 News, Steve Austin revealed that he and Brock almost faced off at the start of Lesnar's WWE career in the early 2000s.

"That guy is Brock Lesnar. Way back in the day, I was scheduled to wrestle him in Atlanta at a television taping. The match wasn’t great as far as creative goes, so it never happened. That’s the match that got away. I have so much respect for Brock and watching him go through the evolution of becoming one of the best pros out there. To go into the MMA world and become a world champion. He’s had a heck of a journey and no one has had a career like his and his longevity has been supreme. Brock Lesnar would be my answer." (H/T Fightful)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "That guy is Brock Lesnar. Way back in the day, I was scheduled to wrestle him in Atlanta at a television taping. The match wasn’t great as far as creative goes, so it never happened.



That’s the match that got away.”



- Stone Cold Steve Austin

(via WESH 2 News) "That guy is Brock Lesnar. Way back in the day, I was scheduled to wrestle him in Atlanta at a television taping. The match wasn’t great as far as creative goes, so it never happened. That’s the match that got away.”- Stone Cold Steve Austin(via WESH 2 News) https://t.co/VCYnsWx8qT

The former Universal Champion is set for a major first-time-ever match this Saturday as Lesnar will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Who comes out on top in a potential Stone Cold v Brock Lesnar match? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes