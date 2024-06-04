SmackDown stars appear on RAW; get ambushed during title match

The June 3, 2024, episode of WWE RAW saw the unique appearance of two superstars from SmackDown. However, things didn’t go well for the duo. They ended up getting ambushed and outnumbered during a title match.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made a surprise visit to WWE RAW in Pennsylvania this week. The Women’s Tag Team Champions received a warm welcome from the crowd. However, they weren’t happy with how the Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark duo talked about them.

The tag team champions called out Baszler and Stark and asked them to say those things to them to their face. The duo entered the arena and thanked Cargill and Belair for bringing the titles to RAW. They noted that the belts should stay on the brand. This resulted in a tag title match between the teams.

The Storm and The EST of WWE controlled the match, and Bianca Belair delivered a KOD to Zoey Stark. Just when she was about to finish the contest, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Union entered the ring and attacked her. Jade tried to save her partner, but they got overpowered when Stark and Baszler joined the beatdown.

The match ended with a victory for the champions via disqualification, but instead of celebrating, they got stomped by eight boots. WWE could be teasing that the Scottish duo of Fyre and Dawn may be the team to challenge Belair and Cargill for their titles at Clash at the Castle.

