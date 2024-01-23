SmackDown stars spotted wandering backstage during WWE RAW

A couple of SmackDown stars were spotted backstage during a segment on WWE RAW.

Ever since its inception a couple of years ago, Damage CTRL has proven itself to be a dominant faction. They have defeated everyone who has stepped in their way.

IYO SKY solidified the group's dominance when she won the WWE Women's Championship last year. Since then, Damage CTRL has only grown stronger with each passing week as they added more members to their stable. First, Kairi Sane joined them, followed by Asuka.

With the addition of Sane and Asuka, the group has only gotten stronger in the last few weeks. This has prompted Bayley to highlight that all members of the group have aspirations to become champions in 2024.

With WWE Royal Rumble just a few days away, it looks like Bayley is already planning on winning the 30-woman Rumble match. Tonight on RAW, as Jackie was interviewing The New Day and Jey Uso, Damage CTRL's members were spotted walking in the background. This is unusual because the women of Damage CTRL are SmackDown stars who are usually confined to the blue brand.

It remains to be seen why Damage CTRL is here on RAW despite being a SmackDown stable.

