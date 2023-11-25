SmackDown Superstar accused of stealing from Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins undoubtedly has the most unique wardrobe in WWE, and he has incorporated that into his character in what's turned into a very successful 2023. A SmackDown star has been accused of stealing from his wardrobe.

On X, Kayla Braxton, who isn't exactly the biggest fan of Australian star Grayson Waller, put out a tweet roasting him for the outfit he wore on the SmackDown before Survivor Series 2023.

She asked if he had gone rummaging through Seth Rollins' closet because of what he was wearing.

"Did Grayson go rummaging through Seth Rollins’ closet?" Braxton wrote.

The segment saw Grayson Waller introduce "Kevin Owens," who was essentially Austin Theory dressed as KO. Owens was supposed to be suspended, but his brief sentence from last week had already been finished.

He even brought out LA Knight. You can see how Waller was dressed below:

The robe seems like something Rollins would wear, although he has usually avoided dark blue colors, and his outfits don't look like he will sleep in them.

It was another week and another L for Waller and Theory as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Kevin Owens and LA Knight.

Waller has made quite an impact with his character, even though he hasn't wrestled as frequently.