SmackDown Superstar Bayley cheers for 33-year-old superstar ahead of her match against Charlotte Flair at London

WWE Superstar Bayley was recently seen cheering for her stablemate IYO SKY ahead of her match against Charlotte Flair.

At the recent WWE Live Event held at London, England, Damage CTRL member SKY was successful at defending her WWE Women's Championship against The Queen. SKY is now scheduled to put her championship on line against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

At the same event, The Role Model faced Shotzi in a singles bout. During the match, the Damage CTRL leader got distracted with the fans singing for her, and lost the match to the 31-year-old via pinfall. The Role Model will face The EST, Bianca Belair, this Friday on SmackDown in a singles bout.

Ahead of The Genius of The Sky's match against Flair, The Role Model was seen cheering for her stablemate, calling her 'champion'. She also mentioned Dakota Kai in the same post, as she wrote that she loves the latter.

"Champion in London babyyyy @iyo_sky Love you @imkingkota"

Check out a screengrab of the Damage CTRL leader's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently recalled her experience working with Bayley

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently recalled working with the Damage CTRL leader Bayley.

While speaking in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Shotzi mentioned that The Role Model was always an inspiration for her, and has motivated her to work hard in the business.

She spoke about the segment where the Damage CTRL leader Bayley had cut off her hair. Shotzi stated how grateful she was for the storyline, as it made her stand tall beside her sister who was going through chemotherapy then. The SmackDown Superstar also heaped praise on her fans for supporting her sister during her tough times.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So, to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it, but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans, which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Role Model in the near future.

