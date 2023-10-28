SmackDown Superstar Bayley shares her honest opinion on her experience at WWE Evolution 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently shared what it meant to her to be a part of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.

The leader of the faction Damage CTRL has been a role model for fans and others in the industry thanks to her consistent involvement and commitment throughout her journey. Her ability to keep pushing the limits and adapting to the storyline has been a major reason superstars adore her and vouch for her constant success.

While speaking recently on the WWE USA Network, Bayley spoke about her experience of the all-women's pay-per-view. Summing up her feelings, she expressed that it has turned out to be a memorable experience, which was only possible thanks to a variety of people's efforts. She also added it was one of the best things that has happened to her in her journey.

The Damage CTRL leader said:

"There's so many things and so many moments and so many people that made that happen. But for me to be a part of it as a lifetime, a life long, WWE fan, it was the best." [0.07 - 0.21]

The Role Model Bayley shared her ideal contest for WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley opened up about what her dream match would be for the upcoming WrestleMania premium live event.

The Role Model hailed her stablemates, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, claiming they have been two of the greatest participants in the women's division in recent times. Adding to the conversation, The Role Model said that it would be an honor and a dream to face each other in the squared circle at the upcoming WrestleMania Premium Live Event.

The Role Model said:

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for The Role Model.

