SmackDown Superstar celebrates 15-year anniversary in WWE with heartwarming message

SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter to celebrate a significant milestone in her WWE career.

Natalya has been one of the top names in the women's locker room for over a decade now. The Queen of Harts has worked tirelessly to give other superstars a push and help build the women's division.

She has won the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship once each in her career. She is also a former Divas Champion. The veteran recently took to Twitter to announce that she has completed 15 years since first joining WWE's main roster in 2008.

"Today marks my 15 years on the WWE main roster. 15 years of doing what I love, in front of the audience I love doing it for. I learned early that real legacy isn’t counting what you got from the business, it’s knowing what you put back in—and I’ve been blessed ever since. @wwe."

SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently revealed some advice The Rock gave her before WWE WrestleMania 37

Natalya has performed against numerous top talents during her stint and was also featured on this year's WrestleMania. She knows the ins and outs of the business extremely well and is in a position to give younger stars valuable advice.

During a recent interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, The Queen of Harts revealed that she got some advice from The Rock. She claimed that The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment called her and Tamina up before their Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

"Before our match [with Tamina] at WrestleMania, I think it was WrestleMania 37, The Rock called us right before the match, and he just gave us this beautiful pep talk and told Tamina and myself, 'Don't forget when you walk out to think about the families and think about how we work so hard to build this, and you guys got to keep paying it forward.' That always stuck with me," she said.

Nattie @NatbyNature @TheRock You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever. @TheRock You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever.

The advice seemingly stuck with the 40-year-old, even though she and Tamina lost against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line.

