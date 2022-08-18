SmackDown superstar comments on Ronda Rousey mocking her pose at a WWE live event

SmackDown superstar Raquel Rodriguez has commented on a clip of Ronda Rousey mocking her by striking her pose at a WWE live event.

The former NXT Champion is currently teaming up with Aliyah to reach the semi-finals of the tournament to be crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round on last week's SmackDown.

A clip recently surfaced from a WWE live event in Atlantic City, NJ on August 14. The show saw a tag team match where Rousey and Shayna Bazsler took on Raquel and Aliyah. The clip shows The Baddest Woman on the Planet looking at Rodriguez, who is stood on the ring-apron, and strikes the latter's signature back-pose.

The 31-year old appeared on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, where she was asked about her thoughts on Rousey's mocking. To which she said this -

"She has a different attitude, especially in the locker-room on SmackDown. But, as they say, immitation is the biggest form of flattery, right? So I'm gonna take it from what it is, and say Ronda, she loves me, she loves my back pose. She's teaching her baby girl about it, my niece does it So, I mean, thank you Ronda. Thank you," Raquel said [25:42 to 26:00]

Raquel Rodriguez was the first superstar to challenge Ronda Rousey after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship on WrestleMania Backlash. The young star was unsuccessful in her challenge, as the former champion ultimately lost the title to Liv Morgan.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE TV on last week's SmackDown

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her return to programming on last week's SmackDown after about two weeks of absence.

The former RAW Women's Champion lost to Liv Morgan at last month's SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She went on to attack Morgan and WWE officials after the match, for which she was fined and suspended indefinitely in the storyline.

Rousey appeared in WWE for the first time since being suspended two weeks ago, making her entrance through the crowd. She brought a bag filled with fine-money before being escorted out by security guards. Later on her Instagram, she suggested that the Stamford-based promotion should bring some superstars released by the company over the past few years due to "budget cuts."

With Liv Morgan taking on Shayna Baszler at Clash of the Castle on September 3, and Ronda Rousey re-entering the title scene, Liv will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against former MMA fighter-now turned wrestlers for some time now.

