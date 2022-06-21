SmackDown Superstar discusses working with Ember Moon

Shotzi, who is currently competing on SmackDown, recently discussed her work with Ember Moon (Athena in AEW).

Shotzi is currently embroiled in a mini-feud with Aliyah and as an extension with most of the babyface women's roster on the blue brand. She recently lost a number one contendership match to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on the June 10 episode of the show. She has also not won a single match on TV since October 2021.

Before coming to the main roster in July last year, she was in a tag team with Ember Moon on NXT. The pair even won the brand's women's tag team titles.

The SmackDown star recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin where she spoke about working with Ember and how it shaped her perspective on working in a tag team. When asked whether she prefers being in singles competition, she said:

"I always felt more comfortable as a singles competitor. I always thought of myself as a lone wolf. But I had a lot of fun with Ember [Moon], like we gelled really well and it was a good time. I never thought that I would like having someone there that I could like rely on and work off of, like I had a training buddy you know. So that was nice." (24:15 to 24:43)

She then went on to talk about how when she came to SmackDown in a tag team with Tegan Nox, that made the transition from developmental to the main roster a bit easier.

Shotzi comments on her tumultuous first year on SmackDown

During the same interview, Shotzi also talked about her call up to the main roster and how chaotic that period is for someone new. The 31-year old debuted on SmackDown in a team with Tegan Knox, even though she was partnered with Ember Moon a week ago in NXT.

She then quickly became a singles star when Knox was released from the company and appeared to be directionless for months. She recently became a heel and has lost several high-profile matches.

When asked about the several directions her character has taken over the past year and how that must be a bit confusing to say the least, she had this to say:

"It definetely is [a lot to take in] and that's what's different about the main roster of SmackDown and RAW is like it is fast moving. You never know what's gonna happen, you're always on your toes. So you just gotta be ready for anything and everything." (23:52 to 24:09)

Shotzi is one of the superstars who many believe has the potential to be a future world champion. She has definitely shown the ability to get over with the crowds in NXT. Now, whether she can turn that potential into success is for the future to decide.

