SmackDown Superstar makes a unique 2022 record in WWE

With 2022 coming to an end, fans have dug deep to find the stats and records of their favorite wrestlers. One such record was set by WWE Superstar Aliyah, who became the only female wrestler in the company to be in the main event of an episode of both - Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Aliyah had a year to remember in 2022. Despite floundering in the midcard for most of the year, she did win the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez back in August. She is currently out with an injury, and a return date is not known.

The 28-year-old main evented the April 22 episode of SmackDown this year, where she took on the brand's Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, in a the Beat the Clock challenge. The match ended in a draw because Flair didn't win in under 1:41 minutes, which was the time it took for Ronda Rousey to beat Shotzi on the same night.

Her RAW main event on the August 29 episode was much more memorable. There, she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Damage CTRL in the final of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. The face team won the match and the titles unexpectedly that night.

SmackDown Superstar Aliyah posted an update on her injury some time back

Aliyah took to social media to give an update on her injury some time back.

The SmackDown Superstar wrestled her last match on the September 12 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

It is believed that she suffered an injury during her last match. Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported back then that she suffered a wound that wasn't serious, and the young star was expected to make a quick recovery.

However, this now seems unlikely, as it has been almost three months since we saw her on TV. Aliyah took to Instagram back in November to reveal that she is suffering from injuries to her ribs and AC bone. Although she did not give a possible return date, she did state that she wanted to make an imminent return.

While Aliyah appeared on both brands while being the Women's Tag Champion, she is expected to settle on SmackDown going forward like her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez.

