SmackDown Superstar mocks Brock Lesnar on WWE Talking Smack

Daniel Bryan mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract and Paul Heyman’s alliance with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of Talking Smack.

With Heyman by his side, Brock Lesnar worked a part-time schedule in WWE from 2012 to 2020. Since Heyman became Reigns' on-screen ally in August 2020, the former Shield member’s in-ring appearances have also been limited.

Bryan and Cesaro took part in a segment with Heyman on this week’s Talking Smack. Bryan mentioned that Reigns’ WWE contract has become similar to the deal that Brock Lesnar has had over the last decade.

“I don’t even remember the last time he wrestled on SmackDown. Do you remember? Christmas? Has he wrestled this year besides at the Royal Rumble? Is that the thing? Did you get him on a Brock contract? Congratulations! Congratulations, Paul, you got Roman on the Brock contract! That’s the deal, that’s the jam! Hey, Cesaro, do you want to get on a Brock contract?”

As Bryan said, Reigns’ win over Kevin Owens at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble remains his only match so far this year. By contrast, Brock Lesnar became a free agent in 2020, which means he has still not competed in WWE since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

What’s next for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns?

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar’s WWE future remains unclear. Despite competing at the last eight WrestleManias, The Beast has not yet returned to WWE television ahead of WrestleMania 37. This year’s event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.

Roman Reigns’ next match is scheduled to take place at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 21. Six SmackDown Superstars – Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn – will compete in an Elimination Chamber match. The winner will challenge for Reigns’ Universal Championship later in the night.

