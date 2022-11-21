SmackDown superstar reacts to anniversary of her debut alongside AEW’s Saraya

SmackDown superstar Sonya Deville recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her main roster call-up as part of Absolution, along with Mandy Rose and Paige (AEW's Saraya).

Deville is currently a part of the SmackDown roster. She has not been in a long storyline with any wrestler in recent times and thus wrestles various babyfaces on TV. She was most recently a part of the Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. She also took on Alba Fyre a month ago down in NXT.

As stated above, Sonya, along with Rose, were brought to the main roster as part of a team called Absolution. The two joined Paige on the November 20, 2017, episode of RAW and attacked several female wrestlers. The three being a unit did not last for long, as the anti-Diva suffered a career-threatening injury just a month later and announced her retirement in April of the following year.

Reacting to an image of Absolution from back when the group debuted, Sonya Deville celebrated the group and their mentor.

Saraya has now made her long-awaited in-ring return, taking on and defeating Britt Baker in her return match at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

SmackDown superstar Sonya Deville reacts to AEW personality's interesting compliment

Sonya Deville recently reacted to an interesting compliment she received from AEW personality Renee Paquette.

Deville most recently appeared on the November 12 episode of the Blue Brand, where she participated in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 Contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Sonya took on Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, and Shotzi. Deville was unsuccessful in winning the match as Shotzi pinned Evans to pick up the victory.

Paquette, who signed with AEW earlier this year as a backstage interviewer, recently took to Twitter to compliment Sonya Deville's collection of suits. The former WWE official has since responded.

With Sonya sporadically appearing on Friday Nights, the direction her character will take or who she will feud with next is unknown. She might even go to NXT for an extended run with her Absolution teammate Mandy Rose.

