SmackDown superstar recalls The Undertaker’s former manager helping him get a role in WWE

The Undertaker is arguably the most iconic WWE superstar of all time. During his rise to superstardom, his former manager Paul Bearer played a crucial role. As it turns out, the legendary manager has also helped current SmackDown superstar LA Knight in the past.

LA Knight is currently involved in one of the most high-profile feuds in the company against Bray Wyatt. However, LA Knight made a few appearances for WWE back in 2008 and 2013.

On the After The Bell podcast, the former IMPACT World Champion disclosed how Paul Bearer helped him get a spot in the company.

"The first couple of times I went there, there were some people who weren't even necessarily invited, but if you were in the list, you could kind of just show up. So when I was in Championship Wrestling, for about three years, Paul Bearer was my manager as Percy Pringle. And so he had told me one time in 2012, because like I said, I couldn't get him to answer the phone for like two or three years because of me showing up late that one time. And he was like they are going to be in Anaheim, just go show up. I'm like, OK, screw it. Yeah, I'll do that."

He added:

"I got there and after about 20 minutes, somebody came up to me. They were like, 'hey, I'm sorry, I don't think you're on the list.' I was like, I'm not. But I was told by Paul Bearer, you know, just kind of show up, whatever. And he was like, yeah, we're not doing that anymore. So it wasn't until I think 2012 midway somewhere, I think there was a change in talent relations. And then it was like finally I got my response to an e-mail and I was like, oh, oh, I got somebody on the hook." [26:21 - 28:00]

WWE legend The Undertaker knocked down a fan

The Undertaker has made a number of public appearances since he stopped being an active in-ring competitor. It is newsworthy because the Deadman would often protect kayfabe when he was an active performer.

He was recently spotted in a restaurant where he delivered a chop to a fan.

The Undertaker was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, while his last in-ring outing came at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match in WWE history.

