[Watch] The Undertaker knocks down a fan in restaurant with a chop

The Undertaker seems to be enjoying his time away from the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently spotted in a restaurant where he was delivering a chop to a fan.

The Deadman is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He announced his retirement from pro wrestling in 2020 after a career that spanned nearly 30 years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 by Vince McMahon himself.

The Undertaker's last bout was at WrestleMania 36, where he faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. Despite continuous interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the legend buried Styles in the grave to win the contest, scoring his 25th WrestleMania victory.

He was recently seen enjoying his retirement at a restaurant where a fan asked the Hall of Famer to chop him. The Deadman obliged the fan's request and chopped him so hard that he fell to the ground.

WWE legend on a possible reason why The Undertaker lost at WWE WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker holds one of the most impressive records in pro wrestling history. The Deadman has a 25-2 win-loss record at WWE WrestleMania, with his two defeats coming against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Speaking about Taker's WrestleMania 30 loss against The Beast Incarnate on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long speculated that The Phenom lost to Brock Lesnar because he injured himself during the match.

"I think the only reason that happened, I'm not sure, I think he got hurt, and he got injured during the match, and I think he just said call for Brock to go and pin him, so I don't know, that's the rumor I heard. Like I said, I didn't look at it like that. If somebody loses, that's what it was called to be that night. So I took it as another night at the job," said Teddy Long.

The Undertaker was handed another loss at The Showcase of the Immortals by Roman Reigns in 2017. After the match, the Hall of Famer left his gloves, coat, and hat in the center of the ring before slowly making his exit. However, that was not the end of his career, as he had multiple matches after the aforementioned bout.

