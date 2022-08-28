"Laaaav u so much I could eat u" - SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan sends interesting message days ahead of Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter to pose with her SmackDown Women's Championship, as she sent an interesting message about her title belt.

Morgan has held the SmackDown Women's Championship for 56 days since beating Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, she posted two photos of herself with the title and captioned her tweet by writing:

"I laaaav u so much I could eat u."

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce I laaaav u so much I could eat u I laaaav u so much I could eat u 💕 https://t.co/sALRYBPnrc

Since capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank 2022 show, Morgan has defended her title successfully against former champion Rousey.

At SummerSlam, the 28-year-old secured a controversial win over The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed Liv Morgan's title reign

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't seem to be a fan of Liv Morgan's title reign.

Speaking on an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, he claimed that he hasn't witnessed a weak champion like Morgan. Prinze Jr. also criticized Morgan for tapping out to retain her title at SummerSlam, as he didn't seem to be a fan of the angle.

Prinze said:

“I don’t know whose fault this is,” Freddie Prinze Jr. began. “Hear me out on this. I’ve never seen someone have to play a weak champion. Someone who tapped out to get the belt, but remains a babyface. Has to protect her arm, it’s almost not even playing injured, it’s like, scared and frail and weak. The stuff with Shayna made her look like a punk and she’s the champion!"

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 56 days as Smackdown women’s champion for Liv Morgan 56 days as Smackdown women’s champion for Liv Morgan 🎯 https://t.co/XeyhfALxBU

Morgan's next title defense will be against Rousey's long-term friend and Mixed Martial Arts veteran, Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades won a Gauntlet Match in the first place to become the new #1 contender for Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two will cross paths at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi