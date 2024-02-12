"Smart enough to ACKNOWLEDGE her TRIBAL CHIEF" - 52-year-old WWE legend sends an interesting message to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift was on the receiving end of an interesting message from professional wrestling legend and former WWE star, Bully Ray.

Swift was recently in attendance for the Super Bowl. The 14-time Grammy Award winner has been a visible part of the Kansas City Chiefs' season, as she has been romantically involved with Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old won his third Super Bowl on Sunday.

During the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, Swift threw up the 'one,' a hand gesture that The Bloodline commonly uses in WWE. Reacting to the same, WWE legend Bully Ray hilariously claimed on Twitter/X that Swift was "smart enough" to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

"We all know Tay-Tay has a crush on and is a big fan of Uncle Bully on Busted Open After Dark but shes also smart enough to ACKNOWLEDGE her TRIBAL CHIEF. @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Ray.

Dutch Mantell discussed The Rock's involvement in The Bloodline storyline with WWE Champion Roman Reigns

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, The Rock surprisingly turned heel and aligned with The Bloodline. The People's Champion made headlines after slapping Cody Rhodes at the press conference.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he's interested in seeing The Rock's role in the current Bloodline angle. He said:

"They fell into this. All of a sudden, you have these mitigating circumstances... But I think they probably done the best job with it that can be done. The only thing now I gotta see is where Rock fits in. Now, Rock and Roman they are the family and wherever that leads. I talk about doors open. They have a lot of doors open for everybody to go."

Mantell added:

"I'm glad they got Cody back in. I don't even know who made the decision to put him over in the Royal Rumble because I don't follow that logic at all."

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Reigns and Bloodline's current storyline? Sound off in the comments section below!

