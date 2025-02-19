  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • "Smart," "Thank God" - WWE fans react as top female star allegedly cancels appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast

"Smart," "Thank God" - WWE fans react as top female star allegedly cancels appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:11 GMT
Logan Paul (via WWE
Former US Champion Logan Paul (via WWE on YouTube)

The WWE Universe had a lot to say about a top star canceling a scheduled appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. The YouTuber told Michael Cole that Tiffany Stratton canceled her appearance on the show, and the veteran announcer was her replacement.

Ad

Logan Paul is quite possibly the most controversial entity in the pro wrestling business today. He boasts a massive fan following, though. He often hosts top wrestlers on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While chatting with WWE announcer Michael Cole on a recent edition of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul claimed Tiffany Stratton canceled a scheduled appearance on the podcast. Most of the fans on X were quite pleased with the reveal as can be seen below:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Fans react to Tiffany allegedly canceling IMPAULSIVE appearance (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)
Fans react to Tiffany allegedly canceling IMPAULSIVE appearance (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton talks about Logan Paul

Tiffany Stratton and Logan Paul interacted backstage on RAW's Netflix premiere. Later, Tiffany opened up about the interaction and took a massive shot at the former US Champion.

Ad

Check out what she said while speaking to Grind City Media:

"I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him? No, no, no. I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better, and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul," she said. [H/T - Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover

Stratton is currently focused on the biggest match of her career, scheduled for WrestleMania 41. Tiffany will defend the WWE Women's Title against the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. The Queen recently declared on SmackDown that she wants to face Stratton at the mega event.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी