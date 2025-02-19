"Smart," "Thank God" - WWE fans react as top female star allegedly cancels appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast

The WWE Universe had a lot to say about a top star canceling a scheduled appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. The YouTuber told Michael Cole that Tiffany Stratton canceled her appearance on the show, and the veteran announcer was her replacement.

Logan Paul is quite possibly the most controversial entity in the pro wrestling business today. He boasts a massive fan following, though. He often hosts top wrestlers on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

While chatting with WWE announcer Michael Cole on a recent edition of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul claimed Tiffany Stratton canceled a scheduled appearance on the podcast. Most of the fans on X were quite pleased with the reveal as can be seen below:

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton talks about Logan Paul

Tiffany Stratton and Logan Paul interacted backstage on RAW's Netflix premiere. Later, Tiffany opened up about the interaction and took a massive shot at the former US Champion.

Check out what she said while speaking to Grind City Media:

"I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him? No, no, no. I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better, and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Stratton is currently focused on the biggest match of her career, scheduled for WrestleMania 41. Tiffany will defend the WWE Women's Title against the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. The Queen recently declared on SmackDown that she wants to face Stratton at the mega event.

