Snoop Dogg keeps 10-year WrestleMania streak alive

Snoop Dogg co-hosted both nights of WrestleMania 39 alongside The Miz. Little did he know that he would have to spring into action due to an unfortunate incident with Shane McMahon. The rapper's impromptu match at the Show of Shows kept a 10-year streak alive.

The WWE Hall Of Famer found himself amidst all the action when Shane McMahon was injured during his match against The Miz. On the second night of WrestleMania 39, Snoop Dog booked The A-Lister in an impromptu match against the returning McMahon.

During their match, while the Grand Slam Champion was whipped into the ropes, McMahon performed a leapfrog to jump over him. Shane landed awkwardly, injuring his knee. The hip-hop icon took it upon himself to continue the match, knocking The Miz out and pinning him after his version of the People's Elbow.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info, since WrestleMania 30, there has been at least one in-ring competitor who is at least 50 years old. Had Snoop Dogg not involved himself in tonight's match, the streak would have been broken.

One point to note here is whether or not the music icon had stepped up. Shane McMahon's presence in the match would have kept the streak alive since he is over 50 years of age.

How did fans react to Snoop Dogg's match at WrestleMania?

Snoop Dogg has not undergone professional wrestling training in the past even though he has made multiple appearances on wrestling shows. The 51-year-old's presence of mind and involvement in the match have been praised by many WWE fans.

A few have called him a legend and a few didn't even realize what had happened and needed time to understand what the confusion was about. Given the little experience Snoop has in the wrestling business, everyone has showered love and given props to him for jumping and saving the segment with The Miz.

