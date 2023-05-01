Snoop Dogg reacts as Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Moné returns to the US

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has shared a tweet reacting to Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks' return to the US.

Banks recently returned to the US for what might be a brief stay. She was seen attending the April 28 IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Chicago to watch her best friend Naomi's big debut.

Sasha Banks took to Twitter soon after and told her cousin Snoop Dogg that she was back. The American rapper replied to Moné's tweet with a bunch of smileys.

Check out the exchange below:

Sasha Banks had been planning to hang out with Snoop Dogg for a while now

Banks made her NJPW debut on January 4, 2023, at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She went on to win the IWGP Women's title by defeating Kairi. Unfortunately, the reign didn't last long, and Moné recently lost the belt to Mayu Iwatani.

Shortly before returning to the US, Banks had the following to say about meeting her cousin and smoking a blunt with him:

"I cannot wait to come back to the U.S.A. so I can roll up a big one, smoke one, roll one again, and go to Long Beach, baby, where you can go to my cousin's house, Snoop Dogggggggggg." [H/T TMZ]

Banks and Snoop Dogg's reunion will certainly be special and something that her fans can't wait to see. The former WWE Superstar might face Mayu Iwatani in a rematch for the IWGP Women's title soon.

After losing the belt at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom, Mercedes Moné had the following to say to Mayu Iwatani:

"Mayu-san, you are not the Undertaker and I promise you the next time I'm here in STARDOM, you will be a dead b*tch because I want one more chance, one more opportunity to get back my IWGP Women's Championship!"

Fans will certainly have a blast watching the much-anticipated rematch between Banks and Iwatani. The duo tore the house down in their IWGP Women's title match, and the same story is bound to be repeated when they collide again.

Have you enjoyed Mercedes, aka Sasha Banks' run in Japan so far?

