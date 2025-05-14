"So difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler" - Rhea Ripley sends a huge message on social media sounding off on critics

Rhea Ripley sent a huge message on social media, calling out the people who criticize women's wrestling. She believes these critics are why women's wrestlers aren't taken seriously.

The Eradicator is involved in a storyline with IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Ripley teamed up with SKY, who previously dethroned her, to win the Women's World Championship.

On X/Twitter, she lashed out at women's wrestling fans, asking them to put effort into their own lives instead.

"Women’s wrestling fan - "women deserve better" (Same breath) - "she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is" - "She should retire" - "She doesn’t deserve it" - "She’s handed everything and never worked for anything" - "I hope she gets injured" YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler. If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself," Ripley wrote.

Check out Ripley's post:

Buddy Matthews would like to work alongside his wife, Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews has expressed his interest in working alongside his wife, Rhea Ripley. He opened up about their chemistry and believes that they would make good television.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, he also added that he doesn't get jealous of The Eradicator.

"I think that's the big question. So I would love to do something with her [Rhea Ripley]. I think that story and our chemistry, just the way we are, would be good television. That's definitely something, an itch I'd like to scratch. But the good thing about her in WWE and me and AEW and us both being in the business is that I would never want, and I don't think I'd ever get there, I'd never want to be jealous, or get jealous of her in her position."

Ripley teamed up with IYO SKY on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. They defeated Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

