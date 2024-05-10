"So grateful to have such an amazing friend" - WWE Superstar breaks kayfabe to send a message to Damage CTRL member

Damage CTRL might be heels on WWE television. However, off-screen they seem to have bonded quite well with other superstars.

The faction consists of Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. The group was originally formed by Bayley in 2022 but in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, she was betrayed by her now-former stablemates.

On Instagram, WWE star Zelina Vega wished Kai on her birthday. Vega is part of the Latino World Order and is a babyface.

"Happy Birthday Bestieeee Eeveeeee NZzzzz ilysm!! So grateful to have such an amazing friend and sis in you! Truly a diamond in the rough of the world. I could write a million incredible things about you but it doesn’t compare to your dopenessss! Have a wonderful birthday."

Check out Vega's Instagram post dedicated to Kai:

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is interested in joining the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW, ending their feud with Legado Del Fantasma in the process. Rey Mysterio is the leader of the faction, which also consists of Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee, and Zelina Vega.

Former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, has also stated that he is open to joining the faction. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Owens revealed he would be open to wearing a mask and joining the LWO. He stated:

"Yeah, I had the shirt [LWO shirt] on once, remember? I'm ready, just give me the call. I'm ready. I'll put a mask on and everything. No worries. I have a El Generico mask that I took from my independent years."

With the LWO being drafted to RAW, the faction is likely to continue its feud with former member Carlito. The 45-year-old recently linked up with Dominik Mysterio on the red brand. At WrestleMania XL, Mysterio teamed up with Santos Escobar, another former member of the LWO for a tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback