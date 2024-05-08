Kevin Owens open to joining major WWE faction; potential alliance formed

Following a devastating loss at WWE Backlash: France, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are currently outnumbered by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Recently, a popular star asked Owens if he would like to join a major faction in the company and the veteran has responded.

The Prizefighter was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft. Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match to retain his United States Championship at WrestleMania XL. Owens and Orton also lost to The Bloodline this past Saturday at Backlash due to interference from the debuting Tanga Loa.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Owens said he would be willing to join the Latino World Order and wear a mask in the faction as well. Vega pitched the idea earlier on today's show and KO responded during his interview.

"Yeah, I had the shirt [LWO shirt] on once, remember? I'm ready, just give me the call. I'm ready. I'll put a mask on and everything. No worries. I have a El Generico mask that I took from my independent years," he said. [From 01:02:48 - 01:03:06]

WWE star Kevin Owens reveals he wants to battle Hollywood star in a match

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has shared that he would like to face Matthew McConaughey in a match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview last month, Owens shared that McConaughey flirted with doing something with WWE a couple of years ago. The veteran shared that McConaughey is his favorite actor and he would be more than happy to beat him up at WrestleMania.

"Like, in fact, we talk about WrestleMania, Matthew McConaughey, a couple of years ago, flirted with the idea of doing something with WWE. I am more than... He's my favorite actor. I'm more than happy to beat him up in a WrestleMania ring at some point. I'm throwing that out there. I've also been doing that almost every year, you know, so, yeah," said Owens. [From 03:44 - 04:00]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Kevin Owens recently disclosed that his contract will be expiring in nine months. Only time will tell what the future holds for Owens and if he will wind up staying with the company once his deal expires.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

