Zelina Vega teases major WWE Superstar joining the LWO

Zelina Vega has revealed that she wants to collaborate with a popular WWE Superstar and recruit him to the Latino World Order on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, the former Queen of the Ring revealed that she was a fan of former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Vega stated that she would like to see The Prizefighter join the Latino World Order and also suggested a new name for the group if he were to become a member.

"I like Kevin Owens. He's really cool. But yeah, I like Kevin Owens. It is like L-W-Owens. I like that," she said.

Kevin Owens was involved in a rivalry with Logan Paul earlier this year but could not dethrone the United States Champion. He teamed up with Randy Orton to battle The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa this past Saturday at WWE Backlash in France.

Tanga Loa made his debut with the company and helped The Bloodline pick up the victory.

WWE star Zelina Vega on if Latino World Order needs another female star

As of now, Zelina Vega is the only female WWE Superstar in the Latino World Order, and the 33-year-old star would like to keep it that way.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Vega was asked if she would like to see another female star in her faction. The former champion noted that she was ''okay with being the first and only woman in LWO.''

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poisin Ivy: 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show!' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know. I am very happy with how things are right now," said Vega. [From 01:39 onwards]

Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament and is set to square off against Shayna Baszler in the first round this year. It will be fascinating to see how the former Queen fares this time around.

