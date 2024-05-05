[Watch] New Bloodline member Tanga Loa makes huge botch during WWE debut at Backlash 2024

WWE Superstar Tama Tonga's cousin and new Bloodline member Tanga Loa made a huge botch during his debut at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

At the show, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga locked horns with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. For the most part, it looked like The Viper and KO would reign supreme but during the last stages of the bout, Tonga's cousin Tanga Loa interfered to pull out the referee and take out Orton and Owens which helped The Bloodline emerge victorious.

The spot was executed flawlessly on television. However, people watching at home missed a major botch during Loa's WWE debut as a fan recently took to X/Twitter to upload a different angle of it. The video showcased how the 40-year-old failed to pull the referee out on time.

Matt Morgan does not think Solo Sikoa should lead The Bloodline at the moment in WWE

During a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said he did not think Solo Sikoa was ready to become the new Head of the Table in Roman Reigns' absence.

Morgan also mentioned that he believed Jey Uso or Jimmy Uso could be a better fit to lead the fearsome faction.

"Solo, do you all think Solo is good enough to pull off being the new Head of the Table? What do y'all think? [I have my doubts. I think they turn Jey or something. Like Jey could do it now.] Either of the two Usos could've done it. And The Ones are face now, but because promo-wise they're better than him, no offense to Solo, he's not there yet. He's getting there. His facial is getting pretty good. Fans [are] chanting at him," he said.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns will react to the new Bloodline when he returns to WWE television.