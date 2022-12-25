"So many other amazing assets" - WWE Superstar breaks kayfabe to leave an NSFW comment on The Miz and Maryse's bold Christmas post

WWE Superstar The Miz has shared an eyebrow-raising post celebrating Christmas, with Dolph Ziggler sending a controversial response.

The A-Lister posted a picture from his family celebrations in which he paid homage to a running joke on RAW. He put Christmas tree decorations in front of him, responding to the popular "tiny b*lls" chants often directed at him on the red brand.

Behind Miz, his wife Maryse can be seen standing, albeit with a tiny portion of her behind visible. The famous couple has never shied away from making bold posts on social media, and Christmas was no different.

Dolph Ziggler took this opportunity to note the "assets" in the photo, that of Miz and Maryse. He left a comment which read:

"Not only a great wrestler, so many other amazing assets… Oh, and Mike is in the picture, too," wrote Ziggler.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss also wrote in the comments section that she wouldn't expect anything different from the couple.

"I wouldn't have expected anything less from you two [laughing emoji]. Merry Christmas!!!" said Bliss.

The Miz's former tag team partner John Morrison left laughing reactions to the post, clearly amused by The A-Lister's sense of humor.

The Miz finds a new ally on WWE RAW

Earlier this week on RAW, Miz locked horns with Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. Lumis looked to settle his dispute with Miz once and for all by winning both bags of money hanging above the squared circle.

He came close to securing the bag but was blindsided by an attack from former NXT Superstar Bronson Reed. The latter then helped Miz climb to the top of the ladder to get his hands on the money and pick up a big win on WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see what's next for this partnership between Reed and Miz, especially considering the latter's ongoing feud with Lumis and his friend, Johnny Gargano.

