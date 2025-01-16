"So many lost everything" - The Rock shares heartbreaking non-WWE update amid absence

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking personal update amid his absence from WWE. The Final Boss last appeared on RAW's Netflix debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Brahma Bull made his electrifying return to WWE during the January 6, 2025, episode of the red brand. The Great One cut a promo where he talked about the company's big move to Netflix and broke his character by acknowledging Cody Rhodes' work for the business before heading backstage.

He again appeared on TV to crown Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala after the OG Bloodline leader defeated Solo Sikoa. However, since then, The Final Boss has not been seen on either SmackDown or RAW.

Amid his absence from WWE television, The Rock recently posted a heartbreaking update on Instagram, reacting to the LA wildfires. In his post, the People's Champion thanked everyone around the world for their support. The Brahma Bull also mentioned that it was heartbreaking to see so many families affected by the wildfires, but he was grateful for the firefighters who worked tirelessly during the emergencies.

"Thank you around the world for the positive energy and positive support — hundreds of thousands of good people and loving families who’ve been affected by these devastating wildfires. So many lost everything. Heartbreaking to see, but the resilience of the people of Los Angeles is already beginning to shine through. To all our first responders with boots on the ground and eyes in the sky — our gratitude is boundless. Brothers and Sisters, THANK YOU for tirelessly and relentlessly fighting 24/7 to hold the line. I look forward to one day thanking you in person and shaking your hands 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼 ~ dj," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Sam Roberts believes The Rock won't show up on WWE TV for quite some time

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts speculated that fans might not see The Rock on television for a while and that he could even miss WrestleMania 41.

"My speculation is now that we're not going to see The Rock at all, but it's all wild speculation at this point," stated Sam Roberts.

What the Triple H-led creative team plans for The Rock's 2025 run remains to be seen.

