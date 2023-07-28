"So money" - Kevin Nash's two-word reaction to female star's ripped physique

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has reacted to a new photo shared by top star Jade Cargill.

Jade has been with All Elite Wrestling for about three years at this point. In May, at Double or Nothing, her 60-match unbeaten streak came to an end when she was squashed by Kris Statlander in less than fifty seconds. Cargill has been on a hiatus since her loss.

The AEW star possesses one of the most impressive physiques in the business. She occasionally shares pictures of her ripped physique on Twitter and Instagram. Her latest picture caught the attention of WWE legend Kevin Nash.

Here's what he wrote in his response:

Kevin Nash believes Jade Cargill needs improvement when it comes to in-ring skills

Kevin Nash didn't mince his words while talking about Cargill's in-ring skills on his Kliq This podcast in June.

The former WWE Champion made it clear that Jade Cargill has an amazing look but added that she needs to work on her wrestling skills.

“She’s got an amazing look, but if it was my company, and she was my prospect, I would have her twice a week as part of her deal, somewhere at a Gracie jiu-jitsu place, learning how to be a fu*king legitimate jiu-jitsu fu*king artist. Because then that way there, she’s just a machine. She becomes Brock [Lesnar]. She’s not improving. Her offense isn’t improving. Her punches aren’t improving, because she doesn’t get enough ring time. So what you have to do is you have to expand her horizons, and make her even more formidable by giving her an actual mixed martial arts skill.” [H/T Cage Side Seats]

Jade Cargill's fans have been waiting patiently to see her make a big return to AEW TV in the near future.

Judging by the photo she shared, it's quite clear that she's hitting the gym regularly amidst her hiatus.

