  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "So nice not seeing you" - NXT GM Ava makes feeling on WWE star clear

"So nice not seeing you" - NXT GM Ava makes feeling on WWE star clear

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:29 GMT
NXT General Manager Ava (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
NXT General Manager Ava (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

NXT General Manager Ava made her feelings about a popular star crystal clear. The 24-year-old claimed it was pleasing not having to come across the said star this week on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand.

Ad

The NXT GM recently shared a video on X/Twitter to announce Jordynne Grace as the special guest referee for the NXT vs. TNA Women's Match slated to take place on October 7. The Juggernaut's archrival, Blake Monroe, wasn't amused with the announcement and responded to the tweet, claiming that the NXT General Manager was getting worse day by day.

Ava did not back down and retaliated almost instantly. She noted that she was glad she did not get to see Monroe this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@BlakeMonroeWWE it was so nice not seeing you this week 😍," she wrote.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

You can check out the X/Twitter update below:

Ad

Blake Monroe was absent from the September 30 edition of NXT after a physically demanding bout at WWE NXT No Mercy. The former AEW star lost to Jordynne Grace in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

The Rock gets emotional while talking about his daughter Ava

Unlike her father, Ava did not find much success inside the squared circle. She only competed in a handful of matches before becoming an authority figure on NXT.

Ad

She created history by becoming the youngest General Manager in the history of the wrestling promotion in January 2023 at the age of 22. The Rock recently shared a video of himself talking about his daughter.

The Brahma Bull said that he was proud of her for carving out her own path in the business. The WWE legend almost broke down as he claimed to never have used his influence to help his daughter grow in the business.

Aged 24, Ava still has a lot of time to try out different things in the world of professional wrestling. However, it will be interesting to see if she ever decides to transition back to become an in-ring performer.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications