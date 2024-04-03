"So now, They’re gonna get a lunatic instead"- Top WWE Superstar sends out a bold message ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently sent out a heartfelt message to his fans ahead of WrestleMania XL.

After weeks of animosity, Kross, alongside The Authors of Pain, would face Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, which includes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, at the event. The match is stipulated to be a Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight on Night 2.

Taking to social media, Kross recently mentioned how much hard work he has been doing to shine in the business. He further emphasized that people will call someone crazy for doing the unthinkable, but one must go on.

"Gratitude & paying dues. People will say you’re crazy. It can’t be done. People above you will punch down at you behind closed doors where they’re safe from retaliation. All out of fear & insecurity. It’ll happen to you like it’s happened to me. Know this though; In the end it’ll make you stronger for the achievements you set out to accomplish. It’s all part of the trip. A rite of passage all must endure on the way to the destination. Before all that happened, I could have been a hero on my way to here…It’s probably too late for that at this point. So now, They’re gonna get a lunatic instead. #WrestleMania," Kross wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo recently put up a comparison between WWE Superstar Bron Breakker and Karrion Kross

While speaking in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that Breakker might end up in a position like Kross in the company.

"Can I tell you where I think he [Bron Breakker] will wind up? I think he'll wind up like a Karrion Kross... Absolutely. I think he will wind up in that same exact spot. I really do, bro."

It would be exciting to see if Kross and The Final Testament can defeat Bobby Lashley and The Pride at WWE WrestleMania.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who do you think will win? The Pride The Final Testament 0 votes View Discussion