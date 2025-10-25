"So sorry"- Rhea Ripley issues an apology following heartbreaking personal update

Rhea Ripley's upcoming appearance outside WWE has been canceled. The former Women's World Champion took to social media to issue an apology regarding the same.

Mami has been one of WWE's top superstars over the last few years. She was quite active during the company's recent tour of Australia and Japan, competing at almost every show that took place in both countries. However, she suffered a nose injury during her match at the Tokyo house show on 18 October and was helped to the back.

The injury has seemingly forced Rhea Ripley to cancel an in-store appearance at Hot Topic in Irvine, California. Hot Topic confirmed the news on Instagram, which was reshared by Mami. The former Women's World Champion also issued an apology, noting that she's hoping she can reschedule and meet the fans who were looking forward to seeing her.

"So sorry to everyone that paid to meet me at hot topic 😔 Hopefully we can reschedule and I can meet you all!"

Rising WWE star expressed desire to face Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster at the age of 29. Mami is a dream opponent for many female wrestlers. Kendal Grey, who recently won the Evolve Women's Championship, also stated her desire to stand across the ring from the former Judgment Day member.

"One person I would like to eventually wrestle would be Rhea Ripley. I think she's so bada** and she's so cool. But with her size, and obviously, I'm a little bit smaller, but I think with my technicality and my speed and stuff, it would be a cool little matchup. … (Who wins?) I mean, I got to bet on myself, but I think I got some work to do before I get into the ring with Rhea, for sure," Grey said.

Rhea had lately been involved in a feud with the Kabuki Warriors. She teamed up with Iyo Sky to defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel. However, the heel duo got one back on RAW, where they took out Mami after her match against Kairi.

