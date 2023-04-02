"So that's why we walked out" - Rhea Ripley addresses Hall of Fame walkout controversy

Newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about why The Judgment Day walked out of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

It was a memorable night for the Mysterio family this past Friday as Rey Mysterio headlined the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. However, Dominik Mysterio was not happy with his father receiving this honor. Dom, Rhea, and Damian Priest walked out of the arena in the middle of Rey's speech, much to the shock and dismay of all those in attendance.

At the WrestleMania Saturday Press Conference, Rhea mentioned that she and the rest of Judgment Day walked out of the Hall of Fame ceremony because they did not respect Rey as a father. The new champ mentioned that although Mysterio is now a Hall of Famer, he was never a good father to Dom and always put wrestling before his family.

"He's [Rey Mysterio] a deadbeat dad like Dom likes to say. And I wasn't going to show any sort of respect to a man that can't even be there for his son. So that's why we remained seated and that's why we walked out. I'm not gonna put Dominik through that. He doesn't want to sit there and watch his dad get inducted after he put the WWE before his own family. So that's why we walked out." [12:13 - 12:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Exactly three years after losing the NXT Championship to Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley once again faced her old nemesis on Night One of WrestleMania.

However, this time things were different as Charlotte was the champion walking into the bout, and Ripley was the challenger. The two women went toe-to-toe in an instant WrestleMania classic.

There were several near falls as neither woman was ready to give up. Finally, Rhea Ripley planted her adversary with The Riptide off the ropes for the win and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio lost his match at The Show of Shows, as Rey Mysterio avenged the months of disrespect dished out by his son and The Judgment Day.

What did you think of The Judgment Day walking out of the Hall of Fame ceremony? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes