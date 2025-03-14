Solo Sikoa interrupts top champion and OG Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown; he makes a big statement about Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga interrupted Jimmy Uso and LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. Knight opened the show to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe.

Ad

The newly crowned WWE United States Champion was interrupted by Jimmy, who made it clear that he wants to hold his first singles championship at the expense of The Megastar.

Solo Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga made their way to the ring. The former Tribal Chief said that Fatu was the only one who deserved to hold the US Championship. The Samoan Werewolf previously lost his opportunity to become the #1 contender for the title while Shinsuke Nakamura was champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Solo Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga then ambushed Knight and Jimmy before Braun Strowman came to the duo's aid. This led to a six-man tag team match announced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Fatu and Strowman have been feuding for months. The two crossed paths at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII, where he left the former WWE Universal Champion in a bloody mess despite losing the singles showdown between them.

Expand Tweet

Last week on SmackDown, Strowman hit Fatu with a huge chokeslam. However, The Samoan Werewolf quickly got back to his feet. It remains to be seen if WWE will continue this feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback