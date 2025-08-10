Solo Sikoa acknowledges "learning tree" Roman Reigns; shares Bloodline update

Former Bloodline star, Solo Sikoa, has been on a roll with his MFT faction lately. The faction has been dominating the entire SmackDown roster, and with his victory against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam 2025, things are expected to get much better in the next few weeks.

Solo Sikoa has undoubtedly given a new twist to the entire Bloodline story. While Roman Reigns was the Tribal Chief of the faction, Sikoa proved to be the MVP of the storyline, having a massive role in every phase.

The United States Champion was interviewed by WrestleZone recently, where he was asked about the developments he found in himself with the massive story. The Street Champion stated that he had learnt a lot from Roman Reigns and The Usos, and then gave credit to the OTC by calling him the "learning tree."

“I think just being able to sit under the learning tree of Roman and my brothers. A lot of people thought I was just standing there, like not listening. Little did they know, I’m over there listening [and taking it all in]. So when it became my time to take the ball and run with it, I started my own Bloodline and it took off. So everything that I learned from my brothers and Roman, I’ve used my training from them to take me to that next level. I think that is one of the most positive things [I took from it],” Sikoa stated. [H/T WrestleZone]

Solo Sikoa shared a massive update on the Bloodline story

The Bloodline Saga has turned out to be one of the most dominant and intriguing storylines that the fans have witnessed over the fans, but some members of the WWE Universe think that it has ended.

However, during the same interview, when asked about the future of the Bloodline story now that the MFTs are involved, the US Champion stated that the story was still in the third inning and that the faction was just getting started.

“I think it’s just keep the fans guessing. Everybody thought the Bloodline story was done. Me and Roman fought [and they thought it was done], but we were just getting started. I’m not even done yet, I’m not close to being done…I don’t know if anyone remembers Paul Heyman saying it’s [still] the third inning. It’s the third inning. I mean, to me it is. There’s still plenty more to come. I still think that means for both sides too, with [Heyman] and Roman and what they got going on, and us too. For Paul to say that, he’s not even here and we’re not on the same team, but it’s the third inning. We’re just getting started,” he added. [H/T WrestleZone]

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

