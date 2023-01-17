Solo Sikoa attacked by former Universal Champion after defeating 36-year-old star on WWE RAW

Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa collided with Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Bloodline opened the show this week and were confronted by The Judgment Day. They spoke about their upcoming match for the RAW Tag Team Championship on RAW 30, and The Usos listed a couple of teams that they've defeated.

Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa got in a face-off, and it seemed like he was going to attack The Eradicator, but Ali showed up and hit The Street Champion with a diving attack, leading into their match. Solo dominated the bout in the beginning, but Mustafa Ali fought back with several attacks.

He sent his opponent to the floor and tried to perform a suicide dive, but he was stopped in his tracks. Sikoa then sent Ali into the ring post, and The Usos showed up at ringside to support him. Kevin Owens then came out and began brawling with the tag champs.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali tried to perform the 450 Splash, but Solo Sikoa avoided it and hit him with the Samoan Spike to win the match. Kevin Owens then hit him with a Stunner and almost put The Bloodline member through the announcers' table, but he was stopped by The Usos and WWE officials.

