Solo Sikoa attacked by three NXT stars during show's opening

Newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took to the ring, accompanied by Trick Williams, to kick off this week's edition of WWE's developmental show.

Carmelo gave credit to former champ Cameron Grimes, before proclaiming himself the greatest North American Champion in the brand's history. This was when Solo Sikoa emerged and stormed his way to the ring, stating that he had no fear of either Hayes or Williams. He stated that he is in line to get a shot at Hayes' title before the champion and his associate rubbished his claims.

Grayson Waller then entered the arena, much to the surprise of everyone, and began to cut a promo on Sikoa. When the Aussie reached the ring, Waller, Hayes, and Williams jumped Sikoa, who was left lying, being attended to by officials.

Hayes, Williams and Waller then posed together on the entrance path as the segment ended, and a dazed Sikoa tried to find his bearings.

It will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa can dethrone Carmelo Hayes in the future.

