Solo Sikoa breaks silence after attacking Tama Tonga; star replaced on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has finally broken his silence on the matters surrounding him attacking his teammate last week on WWE SmackDown. Things have been cleared now.

Ad

Last week, when trying to help Jacob Fatu at ringside, Sikoa accidentally attacked Tama Tonga and hit him with the spike, taking him out. This ultimately cost Fatu the match and led to a tense confrontation.

Solo Sikoa approached Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga and apologized for what happened with Tonga last week, finally breaking his silence about it and saying that it had been an accident.

"What happened last week to Tama? That was an accident."

Ad

Trending

Jacob Fatu said that it was all good, but also added that had it not been an accident, then Sikoa would not have been standing in front of them.

“Yeah all good Uce but let’s keep it 100. If it wasn’t an accident, you would not be standing here tonight.”

Jacob Fatu had some objections, when Sikoa said that he’d be ringside for the tag team match for The Bloodline facing Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. The Samoan Werewolf said that Solo Sikoa now needed to wrestle as well.

Ad

“Me and Tama have been running things here on SmackDown these past couple of weeks. So tonight, instead, you and me gonna run the play.”

Expand Tweet

Sikoa agreed to the match and said that he was appreciative of Jacob Fatu making decisions. He said that he’d be back after talking to Nick Aldis about it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE