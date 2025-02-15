  • home icon
  Solo Sikoa causes further tension between him, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu after an accidental move on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa causes further tension between him, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu after an accidental move on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 15, 2025 04:44 GMT
Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa has caused further tension between him, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu. During the main event of WWE SmackDown, Sikoa accidentally hit Tonga with a Samoan Spike.

Fatu was in action against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match, with the winner qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Earlier in the show, Sikoa sent his best wishes to The Samoan Werewolf and eventually tried helping him secure a spot, interfering during the bout.

Cody Rhodes also joined the chaos, leading to a massive brawl between him and Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief hit Tonga with a Samoan Spike, initially meant for The American Nightmare.

Watch Solo Sikoa hit Tama Tonga with the Samoan Spike:

Sikoa's actions indirectly resulted in Fatu's loss. The Samoan Werewolf failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, with Priest securing his spot by pinning Strowman.

The tension between Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline stablemates began after he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat on RAW. The 31-year-old returned during last week's SmackDown, attacking Rhodes after he teamed up with Jey Uso for a tag team match against Tonga and Fatu.

It remains to be seen how things unfold within The Bloodline heading into WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
