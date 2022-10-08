Solo Sikoa destroys former champion on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa destroyed Ricochet in a quick fashion.

A few weeks ago, Ricochet and Madcap Moss were taking shots at Sami Zayn. This resulted in Sikoa attacking both men before Sami told them that they are messing with The Bloodline.

Last week on the Blue brand, The Bloodline took out Madcap Moss. Hence, this week, Ricochet challenged the former NXT North American Champion in an attempt to avenge what happened to his friend.

The match between the two men was quick. Solo looked aggressive right from the start, while Ricochet was at his high-flying best. However, when Ricochet went for a 450 splash, he was caught by Sikoa, who hit the Urinage to pick up the win thereby ending the match abruptly.

It looks like WWE is planning to build up Sikoa to become a dominant force in the company.

