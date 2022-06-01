Solo Sikoa earns another victory on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa defeated Duke Hudson on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

He has made an impressive impact on the NXT Universe since his debut last year. The 29-year-old was in line for the North American Championship and faced Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes in a triple threat match at Spring Breakin'.

At the start of the match, a charged-up Sikoa hit Hudson with a powerful clothesline followed by punches. Hudson then retaliated to get the upper hand and threw Sikoa with a suplex across the ring. Sikoa managed to throw some punches at his opponent, but the latter put him in a submission move in the middle of the ring.

Hudson attempted to lift Sikoa, but the Samoan pushed him into the turnbuckle. The former then charged at him, but Solo threw him over his head, followed by a Samoan drop. He kicked his opponent in the face, jumped on him over the top rope, and pinned Hudson for the win.

With Carmelo Hayes going up against Cameron Grimes at In Your House, Solo Sikoa will keep a close watch on the match as he could challenge the winner for a title shot next. It remains to be seen whether Sikoa can go on to secure the NXT North American Title in the near future.

