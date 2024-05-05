Solo Sikoa FINALLY reacts after adding another member to The Bloodline at Backlash France

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa recently reacted to the arrival of Tanga Loa in WWE.

The Enforcer has been making big changes in The Bloodline ever since Roman Reigns went on a hiatus following WrestleMania XL. First, he brought in Tama Tonga and kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction. At Backlash France, Solo brought in Tama's brother, Tanga Loa.

Loa's interference helped Solo and Tama pick up a huge win over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Shortly after the win, Solo Sikoa took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of stories reacting to the big win.

Check out screengrabs of Solo's Instagram stories below:

In late 2023, Roman Reigns publicly crowned Solo the Tribal Heir and announced that he would be his successor. This did not sit well with Jimmy Uso but he could not do anything about it. Jimmy is now out of The Bloodline and Sikoa is seemingly taking control of the Samoan faction in Reigns' absence.

The Tribal Chief is bound to return somewhere down the line. It would be interesting to see what happens when he eventually returns and confronts Solo. Fans witnessed a Bloodline Civil War at the Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event and another faction warfare might be mere months away.